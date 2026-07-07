Family Guy
Folge 12: Kohle ohne Ende
23 Min.Folge vom 07.07.2026Ab 6
Um sich endlich eine sündhaft teure Prada-Handtasche leisten zu können, jobbt Meg als Kellnerin. Ihr kleiner Bruder Stewie muss sie zur Arbeit begleiten. Schon bald bemerkt Meg, dass sie saftige Trinkgelder bekommt, weil die Gäste sie für Stewies Mutter halten - eine Tatsache, die sie natürlich sofort schamlos ausnutzt. Zumindest so lange, bis ihr die Sozialarbeiterin Sandy auf die Schliche kommt und das Kind wegnimmt. Peter und Lois sind entsetzt, als sie davon erfahren!
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.