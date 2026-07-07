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Family Guy

Kohle ohne Ende

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 1Folge 12vom 07.07.2026
Kohle ohne Ende

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Family Guy

Folge 12: Kohle ohne Ende

23 Min.Folge vom 07.07.2026Ab 6

Um sich endlich eine sündhaft teure Prada-Handtasche leisten zu können, jobbt Meg als Kellnerin. Ihr kleiner Bruder Stewie muss sie zur Arbeit begleiten. Schon bald bemerkt Meg, dass sie saftige Trinkgelder bekommt, weil die Gäste sie für Stewies Mutter halten - eine Tatsache, die sie natürlich sofort schamlos ausnutzt. Zumindest so lange, bis ihr die Sozialarbeiterin Sandy auf die Schliche kommt und das Kind wegnimmt. Peter und Lois sind entsetzt, als sie davon erfahren!

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