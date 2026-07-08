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Family Guy

Der Sensemann

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 1Folge 13vom 08.07.2026
Der Sensemann

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Family Guy

Folge 13: Der Sensemann

23 Min.Folge vom 08.07.2026Ab 12

Nachdem sich Peters Verdacht auf einen Knoten in der Brust nicht bestätigt, flattert ihm die Arztrechnung ins Haus. Statt diese zu bezahlen, schickt er sie mit dem Vermerk "verstorben" zurück - und prompt erscheint der Sensemann bei ihm, um ihn abzuholen. Als sich Peter wehrt, verletzt sich der Sensemann am Knöchel. Aus Mitleid nimmt Peter ihn in Pflege. Doch irgendjemand muss die Arbeit des Sensemanns übernehmen: Peter soll dafür sorgen, dass das Sterben weitergeht ...

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