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Family Guy

Stewies erster Geburtstag

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 1Folge 3vom 24.06.2026
Stewies erster Geburtstag

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Family Guy

Folge 3: Stewies erster Geburtstag

23 Min.Folge vom 24.06.2026Ab 12

Lois ist stocksauer auf Peter: Dieser hat Meg ausgerechnet an Stewies erstem Geburtstag erlaubt, auf eine Party zu gehen. Was weder Meg noch er ahnen - die Feier ist in Wirklichkeit eine geheime Sektenveranstaltung. Als Peter Meg schließlich abholt, um sie heimzubringen, folgt ihnen der Sektenführer nach Hause. Dort aber wartet eine Überraschung auf ihn: Stewie hält den Kult-Guru hartnäckig für den Mann, der ihn wieder zurück in die "Eierstock-Bastille" bringen will.

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