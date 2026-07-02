Family Guy
Folge 9: Heiliger Bimbam
23 Min.Folge vom 02.07.2026Ab 6
Peters Vater, ein unnachgiebiger Workaholic, muss aus Gesundheitsgründen eine kleine Erholungspause einlegen. Freudig nimmt er Peters und Lois' Angebot an, die Auszeit bei ihnen zu verbringen. Doch schon bald geht er allen mit seinen guten Ratschlägen gehörig auf die Nerven. Als Peter darauf beschließt, seinen Vater mit in die Spielzeugfabrik zu nehmen, ist sein Boss so begeistert von dessen Arbeitsmoral, dass er ihn als Vorarbeiter einstellt - und das hat drastische Folgen!
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
6
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.