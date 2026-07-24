Family Guy
Folge 12: Petoria
23 Min.Folge vom 24.07.2026Ab 12
Peter will einen Swimmingpool bauen. Als er sich beim Bürgermeister eine Genehmigung für sein Vorhaben einholen möchte, stellt sich heraus, dass das Grundstück der Griffins gar nicht auf dem Stadtplan verzeichnet ist. Somit hätte Peter das Recht, seine eigene Nation auszurufen - was er natürlich auch unverzüglich macht. In seinem Größenwahn verstößt er mit "Diplomatischer Immunität" schon bald gegen sämtliche Gesetze ...
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Family Guy
Alle 1 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.