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Family Guy

Der Leihvater

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 15vom 29.07.2026
Der Leihvater

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Family Guy

Folge 15: Der Leihvater

23 Min.Folge vom 29.07.2026Ab 12

Als Peter bei einem Camping-Ausflug mit den Nachbarn sieht, dass sein Sohn Chris neben Joes Sohn Kevin wie ein absoluter Versager wirkt, beschließt er, ihn zur Vernunft zu bringen. Er besorgt Chris einen Job am Golfplatz, bei dem er Bälle einsammeln muss. Auf dem Platz befindet sich auch Clevelands Sohn, ein hochbegabter junger Golfer, den Peter trainieren und als Profi ganz groß herausbringen will. Das abschießende Golfturnier soll zeigen, was Cleveland jr. kann ...

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