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Family Guy

Todgesund

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 3vom 13.07.2026
Todgesund

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Family Guy

Folge 3: Todgesund

23 Min.Folge vom 13.07.2026Ab 6

Aus Empörung darüber, dass ihre Lieblingsserie "Gumbel und Gumbel" abgesetzt wurde, behauptet Peter, sein Sohn Chris wäre todkrank. Durch diese Lüge schaffen es die beiden tatsächlich mit Hilfe einer so genannten Traumgarantie-Stiftung, dass die Sendung auch weiterhin ausgestrahlt wird. Als Chris nach einiger Zeit noch immer am Leben ist, sind die Stiftungsmitglieder enttäuscht und fordern Schadenersatz. Aus Angst vor einer Klage behauptet Peter, er habe Chris geheilt ...

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