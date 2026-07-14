Family Guy
Folge 4: Die Schlammschlacht
23 Min.Folge vom 14.07.2026Ab 12
Lois interessiert sich für den Posten des Präsidenten des Schulvorstandes und lässt sich zur Wahl aufstellen. Als Peter davon hört, kandidiert er in seiner Eifersucht ebenfalls für dieses Amt und liefert sich mit seiner Frau einen erbitterten Wahlkampf, aus dem er schließlich als Sieger hervorgeht. Peter fühlt sich in seiner neuen Funktion als der Größte - zumindest so lange, bis in der Schule herauskommt, dass er seinem Sohn Chris früher einmal Pornohefte gegeben hat ...
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.