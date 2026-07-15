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Family Guy

Knallbunt

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 2Folge 5vom 15.07.2026
Knallbunt

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Family Guy

Folge 5: Knallbunt

23 Min.Folge vom 15.07.2026Ab 12

Chris hat in einer künstlerischen Anwandlung ein Bild gemalt, das der berühmte New Yorker Galerist Mr. Monatti einfach großartig findet. Er ist von dem Werk sogar dermaßen begeistert, dass er aus Chris einen gefeierten Künstler machen will und ihn zu diesem Zweck nach New York holt. Allerdings muss Mr. Monatti schon bald feststellen, dass der junge Mann eigentlich eine ziemliche Niete ist und nicht einmal ein Minimum an künstlerischem Potenzial mitbringt ...

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