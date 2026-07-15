Family Guy
Folge 5: Knallbunt
23 Min.Folge vom 15.07.2026Ab 12
Chris hat in einer künstlerischen Anwandlung ein Bild gemalt, das der berühmte New Yorker Galerist Mr. Monatti einfach großartig findet. Er ist von dem Werk sogar dermaßen begeistert, dass er aus Chris einen gefeierten Künstler machen will und ihn zu diesem Zweck nach New York holt. Allerdings muss Mr. Monatti schon bald feststellen, dass der junge Mann eigentlich eine ziemliche Niete ist und nicht einmal ein Minimum an künstlerischem Potenzial mitbringt ...
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.