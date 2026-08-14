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Family Guy

Zeugung verhindert

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 11vom 14.08.2026
Zeugung verhindert

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Family Guy

Folge 11: Zeugung verhindert

22 Min.Folge vom 14.08.2026Ab 12

Lois' Schwester Carole ist hochschwanger und lebt alleine, seit ihr Mann sie verlassen hat. Als plötzlich die Wehen einsetzen, ist Peter gezwungen, sich als Hebamme zu betätigen. Ergriffen von dieser Erfahrung, beschließen Lois und Peter, ein weiteres Kind zu bekommen. Stewie ist schockiert und tut alles, um genau dies zu verhindern. Als ihn seine Eltern nach mehreren erfolglosen Attacken aus ihrem Zimmer aussperren, muss sich Stewie etwas ganz Besonderes einfallen lassen ...

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