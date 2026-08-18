Family Guy
Folge 13: Scharfe Köter
22 Min.Folge vom 18.08.2026Ab 12
Als die Griffins Lois' Vater besuchen, kommt es zu einem folgenschweren Tête-à-tête: Brian hat dessen Hund Sea Breeze geschwängert, was den empörten Mr. Pewterschmidt dazu veranlasst, vor Gericht zu gehen. Brian soll das Sorgerecht entzogen werden. Doch der ist eher bereit, sich kastrieren zu lassen, als auf seinen Nachwuchs zu verzichten. Brian hat Glück: In letzter Sekunde stellt sich heraus, dass Sea Breeze von einem anderen Hund schwanger ist ...
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.