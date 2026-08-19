Zum Inhalt springenBarrierefrei
JoynSucheMein Account
JoynSucheMein Account
Family Guy

Der schwarze Peter

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 14vom 19.08.2026
Der schwarze Peter

Der schwarze PeterJetzt kostenlos streamen

Family Guy

Folge 14: Der schwarze Peter

22 Min.Folge vom 19.08.2026Ab 12

Peter macht eine erstaunliche Entdeckung: Er hatte einen schwarzen Vorfahren! Weil der aber von der Familie seiner Schwiegereltern versklavt wurde, verlangt Peter eine Entschädigung und erhält von den Pewterschmidts 20.000 Dollar. Auf Clevelands Drängen spendet Peter - eher widerwillig - das Geld der schwarzen Gemeinde. Stewie versucht indes mit allen Mitteln einen Platz bei den Cheerleadern zu egattern: Er fesselt die kleine Cindy auf der Toilette und springt für sie ein ...

Weitere Folgen in Staffel 3

Alle Staffeln im Überblick

Family Guy
ProSieben MAXX
Family Guy

Family Guy

Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen