Brian goes to HollywoodJetzt kostenlos streamen
Family Guy
Folge 2: Brian goes to Hollywood
22 Min.Folge vom 03.08.2026Ab 12
Brian will seinem Leben eine neue Wendung geben und zieht nach Hollywood, wo er zunächst als Reinigungskraft arbeitet. Schließlich gelingt es ihm, sein Drehbuch einem Produzenten vorzulegen, und der bietet ihm gleich eine Stelle als Regisseur an - für Pornofilme. Der Erfolg lässt nicht lange auf sich warten: Brian erhält einen Filmpreis, den Woody ... Stewie hat indes einen Auftritt in einer Unterhaltungs-Show gewonnen. Die Griffins machen sich auf den Weg nach L.A. ...
Weitere Folgen in Staffel 3
Zum Ende des Bereichs springen
Ende des Bereichs
Alle Staffeln im Überblick
Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.