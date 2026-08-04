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Family Guy
Folge 4: Mr. Griffin geht nach Washington
22 Min.Folge vom 04.08.2026Ab 12
Gerade als Mr. Weed Peter entlassen will, weil er blau gemacht hat, wird seine Firma von einem Tabak-Konzern übernommen. Die Folge: Mr. Weed wird gefeuert und Glückspilz Peter behält seine Stelle. Doch als der Zigarettenhersteller die Spielwaren für Werbezwecke missbraucht, beschwert sich Peter beim Management. Völlig überraschend wird Peter zum Präsidenten ernannt und nach Washington entsandt, um den Kongress von einer Ablehnung des Rauchverbots zu überzeugen ...
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.