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Family Guy

Mr. Griffin geht nach Washington

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 4vom 04.08.2026
Mr. Griffin geht nach Washington

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Family Guy

Folge 4: Mr. Griffin geht nach Washington

22 Min.Folge vom 04.08.2026Ab 12

Gerade als Mr. Weed Peter entlassen will, weil er blau gemacht hat, wird seine Firma von einem Tabak-Konzern übernommen. Die Folge: Mr. Weed wird gefeuert und Glückspilz Peter behält seine Stelle. Doch als der Zigarettenhersteller die Spielwaren für Werbezwecke missbraucht, beschwert sich Peter beim Management. Völlig überraschend wird Peter zum Präsidenten ernannt und nach Washington entsandt, um den Kongress von einer Ablehnung des Rauchverbots zu überzeugen ...

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