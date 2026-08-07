Family Guy
Folge 6: Der Tod lebt
22 Min.Folge vom 07.08.2026Ab 12
Da Peter an seinem Hochzeitstag in einen vornehmen Golfclub eingeladen ist, veranstaltet er kurzerhand für Lois eine Schnitzeljagd. Während Lois damit beschäftigt ist, einen Anhaltspunkt nach dem anderen zu finden, um zu Peter zu gelangen, spielt der in Ruhe Golf. Doch plötzlich wird er vom Blitz getroffen. Der Tod erscheint und führt ihn durch verschiedene Stadien seines Lebens, bis Peter schließlich den heutigen Vorfall als Offenbarung erkennt ...
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Family Guy
Alle 2 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.