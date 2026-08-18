Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (1)Jetzt kostenlos streamen
Family Guy
Folge 21: Irgendwie, irgendwo, irgendwann auf der Dunklen Seite (1)
21 Min.Folge vom 18.08.2026Ab 16
Die Griffins sitzen gemeinsam vor dem Fernseher, als mal wieder der Strom ausfällt. Peter nutzt die Gelegenheit, um eine Geschichte zu erzählen: die fünfte Episode der "Star Wars"-Saga, "Das Imperium schlägt zurück". Stewie alias Darth Vader hat es auf Chris alias Luke Skywalker abgesehen - in der ganz speziellen Griffin-Version verläuft die Geschichte etwas verrückter, turbulenter und mit etlichen parodistischen Seitenhieben.
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Family Guy
Alle 3 Staffeln und Folgen
Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
16
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.