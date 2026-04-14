Family Guy
Folge 15: Marsianerin Meg
21 Min.Folge vom 14.04.2026Ab 12
Ein Unternehmen aus Quahog bietet eine Reise zum Mars an. Da sich Meg von ihrer Familie und ihrem Umfeld vernachlässigt fühlt, beschließt sie, am Auswahlprozess für die Expedition teilzunehmen und der Erde für immer den Rücken zu kehren.
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom, Comedy
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 15-17, Season 21, Season 24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 14-15: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 17: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved.