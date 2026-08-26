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Family Guy
Folge 20: Stewie, Brian und die Welt
22 Min.Folge vom 26.08.2026Ab 12
Während Peter und Lois eine KISS-Tournee quer durch die Staaten begleiten, befinden sich Brian und Stewie auf Weltreise. Stewie hat nämlich beschlossen, dass er von nun an auf der "Jolly Farm" leben will, die er aus einer bekannten Fernsehserie kennt. Als sie am Drehort ankommen, stellt er fest, dass alles gar nicht so nett ist, wie es im Fernsehen dargestellt wird. Enttäuscht kehrt er mit Brian nach Hause zurück.
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Family Guy
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Genre:Animation, Sitcom
Produktion:US, 1999
Altersfreigabe:
12
Copyrights:© Season 1-7, Season 9-12, Season 15-24: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH & © Season 4-5, Season 12-15, Season 18-19: 20th Century Fox International Television & © Season 4, Season 7-8, Season 10, Season 12-14: 20th Century Fox & © Season 7: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: TM + 2005 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 10: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2010 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 17: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2018-2019 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. & © Season 13: Videorechte: 20th Century Fox International Television, Bildrechte: 2014 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 19: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2020-2021 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. & © Season 9: Videorechte: Walt Disney Company Germany GmbH, Bildrechte: 2007-2008 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.