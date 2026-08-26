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Family Guy

Stewie, Brian und die Welt

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 3Folge 20vom 26.08.2026
Stewie, Brian und die Welt

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Family Guy

Folge 20: Stewie, Brian und die Welt

22 Min.Folge vom 26.08.2026Ab 12

Während Peter und Lois eine KISS-Tournee quer durch die Staaten begleiten, befinden sich Brian und Stewie auf Weltreise. Stewie hat nämlich beschlossen, dass er von nun an auf der "Jolly Farm" leben will, die er aus einer bekannten Fernsehserie kennt. Als sie am Drehort ankommen, stellt er fest, dass alles gar nicht so nett ist, wie es im Fernsehen dargestellt wird. Enttäuscht kehrt er mit Brian nach Hause zurück.

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