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Family Guy

Rektor Peter Griffin

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 16Folge 18vom 15.04.2026
Rektor Peter Griffin

Rektor Peter GriffinJetzt kostenlos streamen

Family Guy

Folge 18: Rektor Peter Griffin

21 Min.Folge vom 15.04.2026Ab 12

Der Direktor von Megs Schule bricht zusammen. Da dessen Stellvertreterin unerwartet stirbt, wird nun dringend ein Interims-Schulleiter gesucht. Peter springt begeistert ein. Meg findet nach anfänglicher Skepsis Gefallen daran, wie ihr Vater fiesen Schulkameraden das Handwerk legt. Dieser übertreibt es mit den harten Strafen jedoch und wird suspendiert. Derweil gründen Stewie und Brian ein Bed & Breakfast, das sich bald zu einem illegalen Bordell entwickelt.

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