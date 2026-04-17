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Family Guy

Ein Haus voller Peter

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 16Folge 20vom 17.04.2026
Ein Haus voller Peter

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Family Guy

Folge 20: Ein Haus voller Peter

21 Min.Folge vom 17.04.2026Ab 12

Lois bekommt unerwartet mit, dass Peter vor ihrer Ehe sein Taschengeld mit Samenspenden aufgebessert hat. Sie ermutigt ihn, per Formular seinem potentiellen Nachwuchs zu erlauben, Kontakt mit ihm aufzunehmen.

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