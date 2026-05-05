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Family Guy

Twain's World

ProSieben MAXXStaffel 24Folge 18vom 05.05.2026
Twain's World

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Family Guy

Folge 18: Twain's World

21 Min.Folge vom 05.05.2026Ab 12

Brian nimmt an einem Schreibseminar teil, um seine Fähigkeiten als Autor zu verbessern. Da ihm jedoch die Ideen fehlen, reist er mit Stewie in die Vergangenheit, um Inspiration von den großen Schriftstellern zu erhalten. Er bringt Mark Twain in die Gegenwart mit, doch dort entdeckt dieser die Pornografie für sich und kann sich nicht mehr aufs Schreiben konzentrieren.

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